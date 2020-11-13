LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada governor's office is responding after a photo of Gov. Sisolak dining at a Las Vegas restaurant has been circling on social media due to the timing of the post.
During a Tuesday news conference in Carson City, Gov. Sisolak advised Nevandans to not go out to stores, restaurants or gatherings unless essential, as part of the "Stay at Home 2.0" strategy.
Following his announcement, on Thursday, Hafez Persian Cuisine, a restaurant in Las Vegas, shared photos of Gov. Sisolak enjoying a meal at their eatery.
In a statement, Gov. Sisolak's office confirmed that the photos were not from this week:
Although posted on the restaurant's page Thursday, the photos of the Governor are not from Thursday. As you know because of the press conference on Tuesday, the Governor is in Carson City this week, working out of his Capitol Office. This restaurant is in Las Vegas. The Governor looks forward to continuing to order takeout and delivery from his favorite restaurants during Stay at Home 2.0, and encourages Nevadans to do the same.
In his address Tuesday, Gov. Sisolak warned Nevadans that COVID-19 mitigation measures will tighten if the state does not see improvements in cases, test positivity rates and hospitalizations.
"If we don't come together in this moment, I will be forced to take stronger action in 14 days," Sisolak said during a Tuesday night press conference in Carson City.
