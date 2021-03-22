LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As more Nevadans become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Governor's Office for New Americans is reminding the immigration and refugee population that the vaccine is free for all regardless of immigration status.
In a news release Monday, the office reiterated that Nevada will not share any personal identifiable information with federal agencies.
"I want to make it clear: Regardless of immigration status, #COVID19 vaccines will be free to all Nevadans who need them. It is a priority to me and to the State that all Nevadans have equal access to the vaccine," Gov. Sisolak said on Twitter.
The release also notes that the federal Department of Homeland Security issued a statement indicting they will not be making arrests at vaccination sites in order to support equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not conduct enforcement operations at or near vaccine distribution clinics.
As part of the vaccination process, all Nevadans need to present a form of identification when receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The information that is collected from the identification documents will be entered into Nevada WebIZ, the state's immunization information system. However, as noted in the release, the "state has strict privacy laws in place and cannot share this information with the federal government."
The state of Nevada announced last week that all Nevadans aged 16 and older will qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5.
