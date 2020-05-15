LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force Chair Jim Murren said that public and private-sector collaboration will be key to addressing the state’s testing capabilities.
The Task force, formed by Governor Steve Sisolak, has acquired 1 million surgical masks and 60,000 KN-95 masks from Caesars and Wynn.
“That same collaboration will assist us as we increase our state’s testing capacity, which is now one of the Task Force’s highest priorities,” he said.
The Task Force also receives hand sanitizer from a sparks distillery, which started manufacturing hand sanitizer when the pandemic hit the state. Masks and sanitizing supplies will be distributed by the state National Guard.
The Task Force has now raised $12.1 million for the purchase of PPE and medical supplies, including a recent major donation from The E.L. Cord Foundation.
The PPE totals acquired to date by the Task Force are as follows:
207,824 face shield, goggles or safety glasses
1,386,400 gloves (individual)
300,000 KN-95 masks
1,600,000 million surgical masks
19,400 surgical gowns
