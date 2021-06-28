LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak's office announced work to "redouble" vaccination efforts as COVID-19 cases rise, and state lab data shows the number of delta variant cases has risen to 46% of Nevada infections.
The governor's announcement cited spiking cases in Clark County and slowing vaccination efforts.
“We know that in the last year and a half, the effects of this deadly virus have not changed, but our tools to fight the virus have – we now have vaccines, which are highly effective at reducing the severity of cases, hospitalization and deaths,” Sisolak said in a press release. “By working together to increase access and confidence in the vaccines, we can help bring these case numbers down and ensure our communities are healthy and safe.”
The governor's office detailed the following initiatives:
- Launching and deploying Mobile Vaccination Units
- Enrolling new providers to administer the vaccine to their patients
- Continuing to utilize the Vaccine Call Center and text message outreach program, all to send reminders about second doses, and provide outreach about the COVID-19 vaccine
- Redoubling efforts to partner with community organizations and businesses
- Reassigning and deploying a group of State of Nevada staff and Immunize Nevada Community Health Workers to Southern Nevada to support the coordinated GOTV effort in partnership with SNHD and Clark County.
The Southern Nevada Health District said 56% of residents 12 and older have been vaccinated. Across Nevada, that rate is 52%.
In the meantime, cases have increased by hundreds. On Friday, SNHD announced a one-day case increase of 740 new cases. Test positivity has risen from 3.8% in early June to 10.9% on June 26.
The Nevada State Lab cites variants as a cause for the rise -- on June 21, the delta variant encompassed 16% of cases, rising to 46% on June 28.
"If you're not vaccinated, or have one dose of the vaccine, the probability of getting infected with SARS-COV2 is going up dramatically," said Dr. Mark Pandori of the Nevada State Lab. "It won't take a major exposure if you're not vaccinated."
Research shows those vaccinated are still very protected. A study in Lancet shows the Pfizer vaccine is 79% effective against the delta variant.
