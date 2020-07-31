LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Sisolak announced that the expiring emergency directives ending on July 31 will be extended.
Good thing to do. They should be extended and toughened as well. We need travel restrictions on the morons coming in from Arizona and California, and gyms need to close as well. No good will come from any of this if it is not done. Medical science has proved it more than once over the last few weeks already. And I trust medical science more than the morons who own these places or go to them.
