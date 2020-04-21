LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to discuss the re-opening of Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Tuesday.
In a release, officials said Sisolak would discuss "Nevada's re-opening framework" during a press conference set for 5 p.m.
Last week, Sisolak said he was putting "lives before dollars" as it relates to the timeline of re-opening Nevada and would rely on the advice of medical experts before making any moves.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called the shutdown "total insanity" during a City Council meeting last week.
Currently, the shutdown directive is set to last through April 30.
FOX5 will carry the press conference on air and on our FOX5 Facebook page.
(1) comment
He needs to let businesses open and social distance as they see fit.
