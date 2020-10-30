LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak's office released six pages of Halloween safety guidelines for Nevadans as parents get ready to take their children trick-or-treating.
Some general recommendations include avoiding large gatherings, avoid staying long and gathering outside instead of inside.
When it comes to trick-or-treating, the guidelines recommend leaving candy on a porch, driveway or table outside. Recommendations also include not going door-to-door to receive candy. For those who are going door-to-door, the guidelines suggest not lingering in the doorway.
Other recommendations include being creative when handing out candy in order to avoid close person to person contact.
For example, using a plastic slide, cardboard tube, or plastic pipes to deliver from a distance. While some people are avoiding Halloween altogether this year, others said they will be going door-to-door like years past.
“We are still planning on trick or treating as normal. We might end up putting a table outside if people don’t want to come all the way up to the door. But we’re planning on keeping it and scaring the kids like normal,” said Henderson resident Lisa Hamilton.
The full list of guidelines from the governor’s office can be found by clicking here.
