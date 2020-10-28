LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak is warning Nevadans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
For the second week in a row, Sisolak addressed the public from his Carson City office on Wednesday afternoon advising against any behavior that does not follow statewide health guidelines. He called out small, private gatherings as a driving force behind the surge in cases -- a trend that Nevada shares with other states nationwide.
COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage presented nationwide statistics that the 7-day average of new cases in the U.S. has exceeded 70,000 for the first time, and related hospitalizations have climbed 45% in the last month.
"Nationwide, trends are indicating that new cases are being driven by relatively small gatherings of families and friends where folks are more likely to let their guards down. That's the 'covid fatigue' that the governor has been talking about, and it is setting in," Cage said.
The White House coronavirus task force has flagged Nevada for high risk of transmission, with 71% of Nevada counties categorized as having moderate to high risk of transmission and 24% of counties in the "Red Zone."
Sisolak added that Nevadans and local officials need to remain watchful in order to mitigate the "increasing burden" of COVID-19 in the state.
He previewed the COVID-19 Task Force's planned emergency meeting with Washoe County on Thursday. The governor emphasized that Washoe County has been flagged by the task force for the past five weeks for elevated risk of disease transmission.
"My expectation is that community leaders will come with a robust plan. If that includes tougher mitigation measures, I will completely have their back," Sisolak said.
The Nevada COVID-19 response has allowed counties to implement disease mitigation standards stricter than statewide standards, if they see fit. In regard to Sisolak's directive allowing public gatherings larger than 250 people at approved venues, the Washoe County Health District opted to wait 30 days before accepting Large Gathering Venue Plans from applicants, saying it lacked capacity to review them and conduct contact tracing for such events.
The task force will meet with Nevada counties on Thursday to discuss possible additional mitigation measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Sorry "Stay At Home Steve" but you lost the right to tell us what to do anymore. No I wont get a flu shot, NO I wont social distance and no I have not done these things since Day One. If you want to be free of the Covid-1984, STOP GETTING tested. Yes, YOU, stop.
Sissolak LOL
Must've gotten his script from his communist buddies & there unamerican agenda!
Yes, those noted communists at the *checks notes* casino companies. Everything he's done this pandemic has been to benefit them because they are Nevada's biggest income source BY FAR. So thanks for playing, snowflake. Go back to polishing your guns and listening to Alex Jones while barely maintaining a semi.
Paranoid much?
Sisolak, please STOP your bogus scare tactics. Enough is enough. Let's move on and NO MASK MANDATE . Oh, and grow some balls Sisolak.
His complete and total overreaction to the SCAM-demic??
He'll never admit to that.
Lick-a-sack has to keep everyone living in fear of a 'virus' with LESS than 1% mortality.
