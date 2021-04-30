LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak visited another vaccination site in the valley today.
There was a pop-up site at the Centro Cristiano El Shad-Dai in East Las Vegas.
Gov. Sisolak says these kind of pop-up vaccine sites are important to help vaccinate the communities most impacted by the virus.
"People feel comfortable coming here. So they're more likely to come here and get the vaccine than anywhere else, probably," Gov. Sisolak said. "The Hispanic community has been hit particularly hard with COVID-19, disproportionate in terms of contracting the disease and deaths. It's extremely important to us that there's equity in distributing the vaccine and that they know we're here for them and we're fighting this together."
The location at Centro Cristiano El Shad-Dai is distributing another thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine on May 1st.
They will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All are welcome. No registration or insurance required.
