LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a Thursday press conference, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak outlined his "Roadmap to Recovery" plan, stating some business will begin to reopen on or before May 15, with oversight. However, the governor doubled down on the closure of gaming facilities and other nonessential businesses.

"I have the unfortunate responsibility to remind all of us that the threat remains real," Sisolak said. "We must chart a new path forward to get Nevadans back to work under a new normal."

The reopening of the state will happen in phases, Sisolak said, just like its closure, with no real indication of how many phases the reopening will take. To start, smaller businesses will reopen with restrictions in place. However, bars, nightclubs, malls, large sporting events and large places of worship will remain closed during the first phase.

The governor said the first phase could come sooner than May 15, depending on data from health officials. Sisolak has said a continued downward trajectory in cases is necessary to begin talks of reopening.

"The next 15 days will be our active transition to reopen our economy," Sisolak said. "While we will be maintaining safety standards, we will be working with businesses to make sure the plans accommodate the differences among the cities and counties."

The state will maintain safe social distancing guidelines and encourage the use of personal protective equipment like masks.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak Releases Roadmap to Recovery https://t.co/vNpUW8raSz pic.twitter.com/rfi0bugO3u — M Price (@LasVegasCourts) May 1, 2020

The news conference comes following Gov. Sisolak's announcement on Wednesday that he would be extending Nevada's stay-at-home order through May 15 while easing restrictions starting May 1.

According to Gov. Sisolak, the directive signed Wednesday allowed Nevadans "expanded outdoor and recreational activities" and provided "some relief for our small business owners."

The changes included:

All retail businesses will be allowed to operate under curbside commerce models, similar to curbside pickup currently allowed for restaurants and eateries

This now includes curbside for retail cannabis dispensaries

Drive-in services are now permitted for places of worship, as long as congregants stay in a vehicle and maintain at least six feet of social distance from people not in their household

Relaxing restrictions on outdoor activities, including golf, pickleball, and tennis, as long as they do it safely and in a way that prevents the spread of COVID-19

In an interview with ABC News Wednesday morning, the governor said the opening of casinos and gaming enterprises likely wouldn't happen until the third or fourth phase of the state's reopening.

