Virus Outbreak Nevada UAE China - SISOLAK IN MASK

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response in Las Vegas in this Sept. 3, 2020 file photo. 

 (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool,File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the status of COVID-19 in the state.

According to a news release, the press conference will be held at 2 p.m. FOX5 will stream the announcement live on Facebook: Facebook.com/fox5vegas

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.