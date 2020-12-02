LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to update on the state's COVID-19 vaccination planning process.
According to a news release, Gov. Sisolak will be joined by representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services for the 3 p.m. news conference.
FOX5 will carry the news conference live on air and on Facebook: facebook.com/fox5vegas.
Today, at 3 p.m., I will be joined by representatives from @DhhsNevada to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination planning process. The press conference will be conducted virtually, and you can follow along on my YouTube page here: https://t.co/J22OrAgsqc pic.twitter.com/RIuIxOi7aD— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 2, 2020
