LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday will deliver an announcement about COVID-19 testing.
According to a release from the governor's office, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Gov. Sisolak will be joined by Julia Peek, deputy administrator for the division of public and behavioral health and Dave Fogerson, chief of the Nevada division of emergency management, to make an announcement about COVID-19 testing.
The group will also provide an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response, according to the release.
FOX5 will carry the address live on Facebook at 1 p.m. Thursday: Facebook.com/fox5vegas.
(8) comments
How about tell us how you're going to close the border to millions of unvaxed, maskless illegals that are pouring in? You got caught partying at a fancy restaurant without masks while my business was shut down--you have my eternal disrespect: We don't want your help AT ALL, you hypocrite.
1pm Thursday. I'll be cleaning out the cat's litter box. So that enough cr*p for the day.
Once again, those are not cigars you are finding.
Sounds like you tried one?
More Marxist propaganda from the fat head criminals best friend.
The "Marxist propaganda" is coming from Eastern Europe and it says "Trump won the 2020 election". Did you know that there are actually people that believe that? No, really, I'm not kidding you! With no basis in fact, just what they here on TV and questionable sites on the Internet, they actually are falling for it. I know, crazy, huh? It is like opposing "critical race theory" when you can't even define it, but these are the same people.
Trump is living in your head rent free.
The Voice of Sanity! Come on, you posters; let's hear how you know so much better because you listen to Tin Foil Hat AM radio. Tell us what "your gut" tells you. Better yet, tell us what Tucker Carlson has led you to believe! God bless Ivermectin (the best horse paste for a modern world).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.