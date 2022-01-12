LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday will deliver an announcement about COVID-19 testing.
According to a release from the governor's office, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Gov. Sisolak will be joined by
Julia Peek, deputy administrator for the division of public and behavioral health and Dave Fogerson, chief of the Nevada division of emergency management, to make an announcement about COVID-19 testing.
The group will also provide an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response, according to the release.
FOX5 will carry the address live on Facebook at 1 p.m. Thursday: Facebook.com/fox5vegas.
(1) comment
The Voice of Sanity! Come on, you posters; let's hear how you know so much better because you listen to Tin Foil Hat AM radio. Tell us what "your gut" tells you. Better yet, tell us what Tucker Carlson has led you to believe! God bless Ivermectin (the best horse paste for a modern world).
