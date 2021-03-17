LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to update on the state's COVID-19 immunization efforts.
According to a news release, Gov. Sisolak will announce the state's schedule for all remaining groups in the vaccine playbook.
The news conference will be held at 5 p.m. FOX5 will stream it live on Facebook (facebook.com/fox5vegas) and on air.
Today, I will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to update Nevadans on the State’s COVID-19 immunization efforts. I will announce the State’s schedule for all remaining groups in the vaccine playbook. Please tune in at 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/qBAPMayB7V— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 17, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.