LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will provide an update on COVID-19 in the state during a news conference Thursday morning.
According to a tweet from Sisolak, he will update on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, along with the availability of COVID-19 test kits and therapeutics.
Tomorrow at 10 a.m., I will provide an update to Nevadans on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, along with the availability of COVID-19 test kits and therapeutics. The press conference will be streamed on YouTube here: https://t.co/J22OrAgsqc— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) February 9, 2022
The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. FOX5 will stream it live on Facebook: Facebook.com/fox5vegas
(1) comment
I wonder what instructions our puppet governor received that are worthy of a press conference? Too bad we can't have a fair election and rid ourselves once and for all of these criminal liberals.
