LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Sisolak will share more guidance on Nevada's "Roadmap to Recovery" in a 5 p.m. address Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, Gov. Sisolak will unveil "'Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery,' the state's plan to reopen the economy, put Nevadans back to work and transition into the new normal while continuing to employ safeguards against COVID-19."

The news conference comes following Gov. Sisolak's announcement on Wednesday that he would be extending Nevada's stay-at-home order through May 15 while easing restrictions starting May 1.

According to Gov. Sisolak, the directive signed Wednesday allowed Nevadans "expanded outdoor and recreational activities" and provided "some relief for our small business owners."

The changes included:

All retail businesses will be allowed to operate under curbside commerce models, similar to curbside pickup currently allowed for restaurants and eateries

This now includes curbside for retail cannabis dispensaries

Drive-in services are now permitted for places of worship, as long as congregants stay in a vehicle and maintain at least six feet of social distance from people not in their household

Relaxing restrictions on outdoor activities, including golf, pickleball, and tennis, as long as they do it safely and in a way that prevents the spread of COVID-19

In an interview with ABC News Wednesday morning, the governor said the opening of casinos and gaming enterprises likely wouldn't happen until the third or fourth phase of the state's reopening.

