LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Sisolak will share more guidance on Nevada's "Roadmap to Recovery" in a 5 p.m. address Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release, Gov. Sisolak will unveil "'Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery,' the state's plan to reopen the economy, put Nevadans back to work and transition into the new normal while continuing to employ safeguards against COVID-19."
The news conference comes following Gov. Sisolak's announcement on Wednesday that he would be extending Nevada's stay-at-home order through May 15 while easing restrictions starting May 1.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the stay-at-home order will be extended through May 15 with easing restrictions starting May 1.
According to Gov. Sisolak, the directive signed Wednesday allowed Nevadans "expanded outdoor and recreational activities" and provided "some relief for our small business owners."
The changes included:
- All retail businesses will be allowed to operate under curbside commerce models, similar to curbside pickup currently allowed for restaurants and eateries
- This now includes curbside for retail cannabis dispensaries
- Drive-in services are now permitted for places of worship, as long as congregants stay in a vehicle and maintain at least six feet of social distance from people not in their household
- Relaxing restrictions on outdoor activities, including golf, pickleball, and tennis, as long as they do it safely and in a way that prevents the spread of COVID-19
In an interview with ABC News Wednesday morning, the governor said the opening of casinos and gaming enterprises likely wouldn't happen until the third or fourth phase of the state's reopening.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Wednesday announced that he will be extending the…
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.