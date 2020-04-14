LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss unemployment insurance in Nevada.
According to a news release, Gov. Sisolak will provide an update on unemployment insurance in Nevada during a news conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.
FOX5 will carry the news conference on air and on our FOX5 Facebook page: Facebook.com/fox5vegas
Gov. Sisolak announced on Friday that the state had contracted with a call center to provide additional resources to help address the influx of callers to the unemployment system.
According to Friday's announcement, the added staff would increase capacity from 75 to more than 200.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
