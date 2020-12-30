LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 immunization efforts.
The press conference will be conducted virtually, the governor's office said in a news release. FOX5 will stream it on Facebook: facebook.com/fox5Vegas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
