LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak is set to provide an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The press conference comes about three weeks since announcing the statewide pause, as well as news that the Pfizer vaccine -- the first allowed for COVID-19 in the United States -- began shipping within the country.
Sisolak provided a statement regarding the vaccine with governors in the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup:
I am so pleased to see the culmination of the hard work from the best and brightest scientific minds across the region to help build confidence in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Our State team is eagerly awaiting our first allocation of the vaccine to arrive so Nevada can begin the process to vaccinate our frontline health care workers - who continue to battle this virus every day on behalf of Nevadans across the State.
As we continue our efforts in Nevada to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we can take hope in the fact that a safe and effective vaccine is on the way and that the best minds at the federal, regional and state level have all reviewed the process.
With these extra measures, Nevadans can feel confident in this vaccine. I want to thank all those involved in this process for their hard work, including my fellow Governors. We know we are stronger when we work together, and this process is just another example of the proactive and collaborative efforts of all our teams.
Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 2,882 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths. The state’s totals increased to 186,833 cases and 2,539 known deaths as the months-long surge coronavirus surge continued.
Sisolak has said he planned to re-evaluate the restrictions, which he referred to as a “statewide pause” after three weeks, which would be on Dec. 16.
State officials have not indicated whether they plan to adjust the restrictions ahead of the Christmas holiday period.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
