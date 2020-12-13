LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak is set to provide an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The press conference comes three weeks after announcing the statewide "pause," with additional restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus that would end on December 16.
Nevada on Saturday reported 2,641 additional known COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths. The state’s totals increased to 183,951 cases and 2,520 deaths as the months-long surge coronavirus surge continued.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
