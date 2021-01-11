LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 mitigation and immunization efforts.
According to the release, Sisolak will be joined by Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health; and Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.
FOX5 will stream the news conference live on air and on Facebook: Facebook.com/fox5vegas
