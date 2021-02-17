LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on both the state's COVID-19 vaccination playbook, education and youth sports.
According to the governor's office, Sisolak will deliver the update as part of the COVID-19 press call. FOX5 will carry his remarks live on Facebook: Facebook.com/fox5vegas.
Today's regularly scheduled press call is moving to 3 p.m. I look forward to joining the team to provide updates on the State’s COVID-19 vaccination playbook, education and youth sports. You can follow along here: https://t.co/J22OrAgsqc pic.twitter.com/lhcwQ4AHnh— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) February 17, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
