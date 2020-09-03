LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference on the state's COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.
The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. FOX5 will stream the press conference.
Southern Nevada remains under some COVID-19 restrictions after coronavirus cases spiked in July. The state has since seen a decline in daily cases and hospitalizations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
He better reopen EVERYTHING.
