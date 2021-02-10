SISOLAK PRESSER- OCT20-20-bh 009.JPG

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that he will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The news conference will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the governor's office.

During his press conference on Jan. 11, Sisolak had extended the statewide pause for 30 more days.

At the time, Sisolak said Washoe and Clark Counties were experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, which called for keeping mitigation measures in place from the statewide pause. Per the state's guidelines, businesses including bars, restaurants, gyms and casinos must operate at 25% capacity.

