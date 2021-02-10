LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that he will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response efforts.
The news conference will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the governor's office.
FOX5 will stream the press conference live on air and on Facebook (facebook.com/fox5vegas).
During his press conference on Jan. 11, Sisolak had extended the statewide pause for 30 more days.
At the time, Sisolak said Washoe and Clark Counties were experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, which called for keeping mitigation measures in place from the statewide pause. Per the state's guidelines, businesses including bars, restaurants, gyms and casinos must operate at 25% capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.