LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the stay-at-home order will be extended through May 15 with easing restrictions starting May 1.
"This new directive signed today will allow Nevadans expanded outdoor and recreational activities and provide some relief for our small business owners," according to a press release from the governor's office.
These changes include:
- All retail businesses will be allowed to operate under curbside commerce models, similar to curbside pickup currently allowed for restaurants and eateries
- This now includes curbside for retail cannabis dispensaries
- Drive-in services are now permitted for places of worship, as long as congregants stay in a vehicle and maintain at least six feet of social distance from people not in their household
- Relaxing restrictions on outdoor activities, including golf, pickleball, and tennis, as long as they do it safely and in a way that prevents the spread of COVID-19
Sisolak said the above measures are effective May 1. All other directives will be extended through May 15, "or until the state meets the necessary criteria set forth last week and consistent with the White House guidelines to demonstrate the state is making sufficient progress to slow the spread of COVID-19."
The easing of certain restrictions comes with the state meeting "specific benchmarks," said Sisolak, including positive case and hospitalization trends, along with testing and capacity.
“Nevadans have done an incredible job at staying home for our state, and as we work diligently to meet the reopening criteria, I wanted to begin some initial incremental changes that will make our full transition into Phase 1 smoother and positively impact our communities and small businesses,” said Sisolak in an emailed statement. “Our ability to enter the next phase and any subsequent phase of reopening will be determined by the continued commitment of Nevadans to follow aggressive social distancing guidance and requirements.”
Salons, barber shops, bars, casinos, "among other things," will stay closed under the extended directive. Essential businesses will stay open and must comply with social distancing standards and other protocols to keep workers and patrons safe.
On Thursday, Sisolak will outline the projected phases for "reopening" Nevada through the pandemic.
GUIDANCE FOR GOLF
04.29 golf by FOX5 on Scribd
GUIDANCE FOR CURBSIDE BUSINESS
04.29 Curbside by FOX5 on Scribd
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(5) comments
WE MUST PEACEFULLY PROTEST UNTIL THE ENTIRE STATE AND ALL BUSINESSES ARE COMPLETELY OPERATIONAL!! THIS UNCONSTITUTIONAL GOVERNOR HAS HIS DAYS NUMBERED AND WE MUST TAKE BACK OUR STATE!!
I find it very interesting that he waits until the day before the original order was to expire to announce the extension. The "Fight for Nevada" recall Governor Sisolack petition has to be turned in by the 14th of May...of course you would have to venture out to a location that is accepting signatures...Hmmm....
What a joke! This guy is so far in over his head.
He can not make a decision, and he is the supposed leader of Nevada, big joke!
Remember to vote him out of office, he is stomping on our Constitutional rights!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.