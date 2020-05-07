LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce plans and a date for Nevada's Phase 1 reopening.
In a news release announcing this afternoon's address, Gov. Sisolak said Phase 1 of Nevada's reopening is now slated to occur before the May 15 date that was previously set forth last week.
The governor last week extended the state's stay-at-home directive to May 15 and unveiled "'Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery,' the state's plan to reopen the economy, put Nevadans back to work and transition into a new normal while continuing to employ safeguards against COVID-19."
The news conference will be help at 3 p.m. FOX5 will carry the news conference live on air and on our Facebook page.
This afternoon, I will hold a press conference to announce plans and a date for Nevada’s Phase 1 reopening. Please tune in at https://t.co/kYKphyf39e at 3 p.m.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 7, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
