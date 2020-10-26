LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to update on the state's COVID-19 response.
The governor said he will also discuss Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine plan during the 3 p.m. news conference.
Please tune in today at 3 p.m. today where I will be joined by a team from @DhhsNevada to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response, including the State’s COVID-19 vaccine plan. pic.twitter.com/suWhSHl7GF— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 26, 2020
FOX5 will air Gov. Sisolak's news conference live on air and on Facebook: Facebook.com/FOX5Vegas
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
