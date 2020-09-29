LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to announce adjustments to current capacity limits on gatherings.
Gov. Sisolak said he will also provide an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response during the news conference.
This afternoon, at 4 pm, I will hold a press conference to update Nevadans on our #COVID19 response and adjustments to our current capacity limits on gatherings. Please tune in! pic.twitter.com/QT5egBxTuC— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 29, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
The communist governor will speak? I’m still pushing the destruction of the state !
