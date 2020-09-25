LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he will hold a news conference next week to announce adjustments to the current capacity limit for gatherings and lifting certain restrictions on youth sports.
According to a news release, the governor will discuss updates to the current COVID-19 Statewide Baseline Mitigation Standards’ at the press conference.
According to the release, under Gov. Sisolak's direction, "State officials with expertise in public health and oversight have been working over the past weeks with his office to review current Statewide Standards and develop updates that will allow Nevada to continue lifting restrictions in a safe and responsible manner. This has included outreach to businesses, industry groups, faith leaders and more."
The governor's office said a specific date and time will be announced at a later time. However, noticed the press conference will occur "early" next week.
No additional information was provided.
