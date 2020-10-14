LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss details of a new grant program to help small businesses.
According to the news release, Sisolak's 2 p.m. news conference will discuss a new $20 million Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program to assist small businesses and nonprofits.
The program is a multi-agency collaboration using federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be administered through the Nevada's Treasure's Office, the Governor's Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry, the release states.
More details will be announced at the news conference, the governor's office said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
