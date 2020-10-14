GOV PRESSER_090320cs_006.JPG

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

 Chase Stevens

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss details of a new grant program to help small businesses.

According to the news release, Sisolak's 2 p.m. news conference will discuss a new $20 million Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program to assist small businesses and nonprofits.

The program is a multi-agency collaboration using federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be administered through the Nevada's Treasure's Office, the Governor's Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry, the release states.

More details will be announced at the news conference, the governor's office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

