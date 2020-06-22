LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency order on Monday to aide teachers with any expiring license issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency regulation was requested by the Nevada Department of Education and will help educators with potential licensure gaps for new hires and those seeking renewals. Gov. Sisolak's order would help any Nevada educator effective June 22.
Nevada's Superintendent of Public Instruction will be able to extend expiring licenses for up to 12 months. People seeking alternative teaching licenses will have exceptions made regarding mandatory testing.
Prospective teachers are required to take the Nevada Praxis test to show competency and proficiency for licensure. Testing centers around the state stopped offering the praxis test during the pandemic, but at-home testing was soon made available.
Many of the required tests were not available for those seeking a license through the alternative program.
Other licensure help as a result of the emergency order includes delays with fingerprinting and background checks.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert says the aide to help teachers will be beneficial for school districts.
"More than 4,700 educators' license are due to expire over the next four months... This emergency regulation enables school districts to hire a significant number of teachers who would otherwise have been unable to renew their license because of the impact of COVID-19", said Ebert in a written statement.
For more information about the emergency regulation for teacher licenses email the Department of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.