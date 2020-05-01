LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday signed an emergency directive to freeze some garnishment actions and executions of judgements against bank accounts, including Nevadans receiving the CARES Act fund.
"During this period of economic uncertainty and hardship, this is not the time to create additional financial stress on Nevadans who are struggling to make ends meet," Gov. Sisolak said in a statement. This measure ensures that federal stimulus money intended to help Nevada's families and individuals actually stays in their pockets."
The directive does not apply to judgements of child support, spousal support like alimony, or to restitution to victims of crimes, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.