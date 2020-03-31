LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed an emergency directive providing an extension of deadlines that may come during the state of emergency.
In his ninth emergency directive since the state of emergency was declared March 12, Sisolak said this applies to complaints or issues "where the statute of limitations may come due during the state of emergency, when courts are closed, or less accessible."
“Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, Nevada residents are facing restricted travel and should not be penalized for doing the right thing and staying home,” said Governor Sisolak said in an emailed statement. “With this order, Nevadans don’t have to worry about losing legal rights while they focus on staying healthy.”
All licenses or permits that would expire in Nevada or local jurisdictions are extended by 90 days, either from the current expiration date or 90 days after the state of emergency is lifted, whichever is first.
Any person who has an annual business license fee will have a 60-day grace period after the state of emergency to file, renew or pay the dues.
No penalties will be in place for late payments.
