LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Sisolak on Friday announced he will hold a news conference next Tuesday, May 26 to discuss Phase 2 of Nevada's "Roadmap to Recovery."
Saturday marks two weeks since Phase 1 began. Since that time, according to Gov. Sisolak, the LEAP and the governor's office have been monitoring the first phase of reopening, analyzing data trends and evaluating potential plans for Phase 2.
If Nevada's COVID-19 data continues to reflect positive or consistent trends through the Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Sisolak said he will announce a Phase 2 reopening date during Tuesday's news conference, along with business reopening and statewide continuing operation guidelines.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, I wanted to announce to all Nevadans that I will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, May 26, to discuss the next phase in Nevada’s reopening plan. As long as our data stays consistent, I expect to announce a Phase 2 date for reopening. pic.twitter.com/PzOW3nezWr— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 22, 2020
In addition, Gov. Sisolak notes that the Nevada Gaming Control Board will be holding an informal workshop Tuesday where state and local health and safety officers will provide an update regarding COVID-19 response measures at resort hotels. After presentations, Sisolak says the board will consider any action necessary with regard to reopening plans. Gaming properties are required to submit reopening plans to the Board for approval seven days before reopening, Sisolak noted.
Pending the evaluation of trends in Nevada's COVID-19 data along with the results of the Gaming Control Board meeting Tuesday, the governor has set a target date of June 4 for reopening Nevada's gaming industry.
