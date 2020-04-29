LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Wednesday announced that he will be extending the state's "stay-at-home" order.
In an interview with ABC News, Gov. Sisolak said, "Unfortunately, we're going to have to extend the 'Stay at Home' order that we have for a little bit because we have not reached exactly where we want to get on the downward trajectory."
Gov. Sisolak went on to say that the state is seeing its COVID-19 numbers plateau.
"Our statistics have plateaued. We've got almost 5,000 cases now in the State of Nevada, 225 fatalities, so those numbers have kind of stabilized and our hospitalizations and our intensive care hospitalizations have begun to decline, so that's what we're looking for to continue to bring our economy back to life a little bit."
Gov. Sisolak announced on Tuesday that he will be sharing details of Nevada's "Roadmap to Recovery." During his interview with ABC, Sisolak provided insight as to what can be expected.
"As you know, we're calling it 'Nevada United Roadmap to Recovery,'" Sisolak said in his interview "We're going to ease some of the restrictions that we had previously as it relates to retail curbside pickup, some of our outdoor activities, we're going to loosen up some of the restrictions on."
In response to a question of when does Gov. Sisolak think casinos will be able to reopen as Mayor Goodman pushes for them to open immediately, the governor answered, "Well, Mayor Goodman has downtown Las Vegas, the Strip is actually Clark County and we've got a great partnership with Chairwoman Kirkpatrick and the County Commission and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve in particular to help us with the reopening."
Sisolak went on to say that he's had regular contact with the resort operators and cautioned that it's not as easy as "flipping on a switch."
"I have regular contact with the resort operators. It's not something as simple as flipping a switch and suddenly everybody's going to come back to Las Vegas," Sisolak said. "We're going to have to work on the travel part of this, that's one of the reasons why we're joining with the other states."
Gov. Sisolak, who last week shared that the state would reopen in phases, provided some info in terms of what phase casinos would be in.
"The opening of casinos and the gaming enterprises will probably come in a third or fourth phase in what we're doing here because we're just not quite ready yet to handle that type of volume," Sisolak said.
"We want everybody to come to Las Vegas, Las Vegas is a great place. Reno's a good place to come and have a great time as well but it has to be safe and that's what we need to do for our employees and for our visitors who are coming here," Sisolak added. "Our Culinary Union 226, for example who handles the Strip, they've had 11 fatalities of their members and I'm going to do everything that I can to make sure that they don't double that number in the future."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
He isn't serious about extending stay at home order. Or is he??? Only time will tell. The walls are closing in on Sisolak.
Well, I have to agree with some of the comments I have read about stay at home orders in other states and that is the whole state is not the same and the governor needs to spend some time figuring out how to approach the metro areas from rural areas. Not to do so is not good leadership.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.