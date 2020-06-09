LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a tweet Tuesday morning, Nevada Gov. Sisolak said that medical experts recommend those who were "at or near a protest" to get tested for COVID-19.
"COVID19 is still among us and you could be infected with the virus without showing symptoms. If you were at or near a protest, medical experts recommend you get a COVID19 test six or seven days after the event," Sisolak said in the tweet.
Thousands of people participated in protests last week in response to the killing of George Floyd.
In a media briefing on Monday, an official from the World Health Organization said that the spread of COVID-19 by someone who is not showing symptoms appears to be rare.
