LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's COVID-19 task force will be looking at county-to-county data to determine each region's risk level and mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response efforts in a Monday evening press conference in Carson City.
The task force Director Caleb Cage said that counties will need to report weekly certain criteria including hospital capacity, PPE access, testing capacity, case investigation, contact tracing, vulnerable populations and enforcement.
Every Thursday, Cage says the DHHS will run a report of the criteria to determine how the state's 17 counties are doing, then county leaders will be informed of their status.
Cage said counties in elevated risk will enter an assessment period. Counties will be asked to create an action plan, that could include reducing public gatherings and reduced capacity to reduce community spread. Counties also will be responsible for implementing the plan.
Cage added that some counties may need to revert to Phase 1 of Nevada's recovery plan, depending on their status based on the outlined criteria.
Closures of bars is still in effect for counties previously identified.
The governor also addressed recent developments for general election voting in Nevada.
On Monday, the governor signed Assembly Bill 4 allowing for mail-in ballots. Prior to signing it, President Donald Trump tweeted criticizing the Nevada Legislature for passing the bill and calling Sisolak a "clubhouse governor."
In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020
"I don't know what a clubhouse governor is," Sisolak said when asked for his reaction to the Presidents comments.
"Whether you mail in or vote in person, your vote will be counted in the next election," Sisolak said.
The criteria and guidance for counties' mitigation and reopening plans can be viewed here:
Road to Recovery: Moving to a New Normal by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(29) comments
We can not vote Sisolak out soon enough. He needs to go. If he shuts down this city, we're done. There is no way it can survive. Vegas is NOT like California or Florida, where it has other avenues to survive. Vegas just has the Casino's. That is their daily bread and the Casino heads know it. Vegas needs to be able to NOT rely on the Casino's so much as the main bread and butter. And idiots like SeanWally need to recognize that this virus is being used as a void. As long as the Democrats and Soro's can keep it going.... this country will soon become another Venezuela and that's what Soro's wants. Of course, China THINKS they're going to RULE THE WORLD. Not if We The People can help it and there are enough of us with enough guns to fight back. SeanWally is apparently one of those sissy's that want to be told to wear and mask and hide.
Nevada covid19 task force is just another name for mask compliance. Can't have people smiling and interacting anymore. Hard to do that when you are trying to breathe.
Hey moron Sisolak, you talk about family gatherings of 12 or more but you opened the casinos which are packed and no masks! You really don't know how to control this disease. Let someone who knows how to stop the virus do your job which you are too coward to do!
Are you kidding two weeks until you determine a plan??? Are you stupid??? Clark county needs to shut down including all casinos and airlines coming in.
Sisolak it is time to shut down the state because this virus is spreading so rapidly that the effects will show results in the coming months not to mention when winter gets here with the flu. You will have a mess on your hands and if you don't protect the people of Las Vegas by closing down casinos you will have the blood on your hands. The airlines need to be stopped form bringing anyone from any state unless they are absolutely essential like a healthcare worker or emergency aid. No business or leisure traveler should be allowed to enter our state. This is no joke and people who cry that this is nothing are inexperienced people at a pandemic so why listen to them. They are not virologists like they think they are. You can stop the spread by taking immediate action even if it is a hammer down of the city to force compliance and use this opportunity to save lives and do what is right not what is convenient. Don't be a coward and give in to people who want to gather because they do not understand how vicious this disease is. The spread will be unstoppable and your gamble to re-open any business in this pandemic, the house loses! Many businesses will be force to close even if they re-open for a brief moment, its the coming months that you can't stave off, like a moving freight train!
We're in a governor-induced budget shortfall. But Likasak can find money for this boondoggle??
Likasak has to do whatever to keep the Control-a-Virus bug alive.
Why don't we get a say in how our money is spent???
We do, it is called a representative democracy, or republic. It's clearly outlined in our constitution. You can write your representative, you also have options of recall, referendum, or initiative to directly shape policy.
How do we not get a vote on this????? So now we have a permanent (temporary things in govt are never temporary) government bureaucracy in charge of a bug with less than 1% mortality rate ?? All on the taxpayer dime.
I want a vote on this! Talk about pork!! 🤬😡
Eric communist holder probably sent him his obummer orders ! Joe bite me all the crooked way we can ! Scrtw the citizens,until after the rigged elections! Guys worthless garbage!
Don’t Anger The Governor or his minions. He will ruin you. Casinos and Protests Good, Small businesses catering to healthy careful people BAD. Once again his staff does double speak on the metrics. We are watching the numbers. Want to the numbers say ? We will tell you when we decide what we want you to know. His only plan is no plan other than raising taxes and taking care of his buddies. Now stealing the election with unsustainable mail in ballots, that tax payers are paying for. If you want a mail in ballot you can request one, why would we send one to everyone in the state ? Vote harvesting! What a lying sack of cow excrement !
Last week Sisolak said no more Phases. Now they are threatening to move certain counties back to Phase 1???
"Task Force" AKA MGM former CEO Jim Murren....A CASINO MANAGER! Hes holding us hostage because his wife works for Joe Bidens Campaign. Sisolak IS A CHINESE Asset
Exactly! All roads lead to Voter Fraud !
How is his wife's position not a conflict of interest??
Con Artist Sisolak works for China. Probably will announce mandatory Hijabs and arrests for non mask wearers. Hes p o s
China is strictly anti-religion, they actually arrest and harass their Muslim minority for being too religious. When coming up with a conspiracy theory it is important to make it plausible.
I shall wait with baited breath.....NOT.
Another PRE-ARRANGED wrestling match set up by SISOLAK. Nothing new going to come out of this match. SISOLAK is still hiding from the real media. One day he will have to answer the FBI questions. Just a matter of time.
If you don't like what he is saying, don't watch or listen. Stick your head back in the ground, and we will tell you when it is safe for you to come out.
Really? He is doing a lot of illegal stuff....you know Vote By Mail is Illegal.
I will probably regret asking you this, but what do you consider an 'absentee ballot' ??? Hint, not it is not a bib or cocktail napkin
Hey ginger, you should regret it. An absentee ballot is requested by the individual, at their known residence. Their plan is to send everyone no matter if the address is verified, a ballot with no regard to voting status or verification of eligibility. Very big difference. If unemployment has over 10,000 fraud Cases, how is any other poorly managed government agency going to get voting right.
Actually vote by mail is legal and we have doing it for 150 years. 33 million people voted by mail in the 2016 presidential election.
Oh we are watching and listening to what he is saying. Catching and documenting each and every lie. You can hide if you wish, I want facts, metrics and solid reasons for closure and who gets fined and who can stay open.
It was never UNSAFE to go out. He's got to keep his power grab alive so he needs to keep the scary bug alive. Yes. The bug with over 99% survival rate. He's in no hurry to open because HE'S still collecting his paycheck, courtesy of his royal subjects.
People like you are more dangerous because you spread misinformation. This virus is deadly and if you think it has 99.9 % survival rate then you need to go back to school because your teacher probably didn't want to embarrass you over failing that bad;))
It has a 99.9999% survival rate, despite what seanwally says.
And he follows everything that Newsom does in California because Pelosi tells her Nephew what to do and when and how,etc All a politically ploy to destroy President Trump and this country. President Trump will WIN 2020.
Hes a Communist traitor works for China. Murren KNEW before he dumped his MGM stock then CORRUPT Sisolak made him "Corona Tak Force" A Casino Manager.....Total corruption. Wheres The Money Steve?
