UPDATE (July 7) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday issued a formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning Wednesday, July 8 at 9 a.m.
This will be the 31st special session in Nevada's history.
The proclamation sets the agenda for the session and limits the business that may be considered by lawmakers, Gov. Sisolak's office said in a press release. It specifically outlines actions to address the $1.2 billion budget shortfall.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday that a special legislative session will be held on July 8 to address the state's 2021 fiscal year budget.
The formal proclamation to convene a special session of the Nevada State Legislature will be issued by the Governor’s Office at a later date.
The email announcement said that the governor and legislators are assessing additional items to potentially be included in any special session proclamation, including policy proposals related to criminal and social justice reform.
Today, I announced I am planning to begin a special session to address the State’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Wednesday, July 8. The planned date of the session was determined after coordinating with legislative leadership.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 1, 2020
Sisolak first announced at a June 15 press conference that a special session would be held to discuss the state's budget and other important topics.
(8) comments
Has anyone seen the little liberal soyboy from the mgm ? Sissylacks boytoy might show up wearing a mask ?
Thesis need to be clarified, it is unclear what the comment has to do with the article.
Commie with the big head & his 3 rotten communist homely women! Liberal scum!
What a nice person you are! Just a champ!
Here it comes: State Income Tax.
He better not.
Income tax is specifically prohibited by Article 10 of the Nevada Constitution. If the governor wanted to impose an income tax it would require a constitutional amendment which requires approval by the voters in 2 strait elections. Even if it got on the ballot this year it could not be approved until 2022 and then go into effect in 2023. And there is almost a zero percent chance that the voters of Nevada would approve such a measure even once, much less twice.
What about property taxes??? Any info on that type of tax being imposed???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.