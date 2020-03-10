LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday notified 49 Nevadans aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that they would return home.
In a letter sent to those waiting to disembark, Sisolak said the passengers will not return to a military base in another state due to their possible exposure to COVID-19.
Passengers were told they would get a call from their local health authority to evaluate the homes in preparation for a required isolation period.
"With your return home, Nevada’s state and local health authorities are prepared to support and safeguard you and your family, friends, and community in the most efficient manner possible to protect everyone involved from the potential spread of COVID-19," the letter said.
Earlier in the day, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services released a statement outlining the conditions of their return:
- The passengers must be asymptomatic;
- The passengers must be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding the secure flight back to Nevada so the presumptive test results will be available for local health authorities;
- Any passenger that refuses testing will remain under the supervision of the appropriate federal agency;
- The passengers must be returned to the state in an isolated manner that limits exposure to the general public; and
- These passengers will remain under the supervision of their respective local health authority for the 14-day isolation period immediately upon their return to Nevada
Sisolak said federal authorities would determine the timing and specifics of the flight back to Nevada.
The ship had been docked in the San Francisco Bay and had been near the California coast since Thursday. Officials said 21 people on the boat inclusing two passengers and 19 crew members tested positive.
None of the 49 passengers from Nevada have shows symptoms of COVID-19.
