SISOLAK YOUTUBE

Gov. Steve Sisolak delivers a message on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

 (Sisolak's Office/YouTube)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada will follow suit with Centers for Disease Control guidance and ditch masks for fully vaccinated people.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state would follow CDC guidance announced Thursday morning. Sisolak said he'd provide more information later Thursday.

"I strongly urge all Nevadans who have not yet taken advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible," Sisolak said.

The CDC announced Thursday that it would no longer recommend fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most circumstances. Fully vaccinated people were advised that they didn't have to wear masks outdoors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.