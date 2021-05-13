LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada will follow suit with Centers for Disease Control guidance and ditch masks for fully vaccinated people.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state would follow CDC guidance announced Thursday morning. Sisolak said he'd provide more information later Thursday.
"I strongly urge all Nevadans who have not yet taken advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible," Sisolak said.
Nevada will be following the latest recommendations on masking from @CDCgov and @NVHealthRespon1 will be issuing more information later today.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 13, 2021
I strongly urge all Nevadans who have not yet taken advantage of the #COVID19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible. https://t.co/xGG9aICL74
The CDC announced Thursday that it would no longer recommend fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most circumstances. Fully vaccinated people were advised that they didn't have to wear masks outdoors.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
