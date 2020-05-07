LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a Thursday address, Governor Steve Sisolak announced Nevada will enter Phase 1 of reopening the state on Saturday.
Sisolak said Nevada reached the appropriate guidelines for reopening, including downward trajectory of cases and hospitalizations. Businesses can open as early as 12:01 a.m. May 9. Phase 1 is set to expire on May 30, but Sisolak said the state could enter Phase 2 before that date.
Sisolak said restaurants can open for dine-in if employees wear face coverings with 50% capacity and six-foot spacing. Bartops must stay closed and face coverings for guests is encourages. A bar serving food can reopen, but the seating area must stay closed.
Barbershops, hair salons and nail salons may reopen under strict social distancing requirements. If there are not partitions already in the establishment, guests can only sit in every other chair with six feet of distance. Employees must wear face coverings and guests can only go by appointment only.
Retail businesses may reopen under 50% occupancy, according to Sisolak. Open-air malls may also reopen, while indoor malls must remain closed to the public and can operate curbside service.
Sisolak said people should still wear face coverings while in public. All employers and businesses are required to wear a face covering, especially those front-facing to customers.
Bars, nightclubs, gyms, sporting event venues, and gaming establishments will not reopen in Phase 1, Sisolak said. The Gaming Control Board will decide the reopening of casinos when it's deemed safe, according to Sisolak.
Large group gatherings should still be avoided, Sisolak said. Members of vulnerable populations should still shelter-in-place, according to Sisolak's guidance.
The governor last week extended the state's stay-at-home directive to May 15 and unveiled "'Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery,' the state's plan to reopen the economy, put Nevadans back to work and transition into a new normal while continuing to employ safeguards against COVID-19."
(4) comments
When will the gyms open???? They are much more essential that his flabby bureaucratic butt.
Phase 2 best be cash 💰 in a back pack & my soy boy,from the mgm will bees 🐝 picking it up next week ,and you'll be allowed to open !
Governor Clueless , if you want to fix unemployment open us back up. Let me connect the dots for you, if people are working they aren't filing unemployment claims.
Just open everything back up! This whole thing has been a sham set out to destroy President Trump. Guess what? We're voting for him again.
