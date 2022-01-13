LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday announced that the state and local partners will distribute 500,000 at-home COVID-19 tests that are expected to arrive at the end of the month.
Gov. Sisolak joined the state COVID-19 Task Force press conference on Thursday, citing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations, especially in Clark County and rural parts of the state. One week ago, Clark County saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, and has recorded 24,691 additional cases since Jan. 6.
The governor advised eligible Nevadans to get vaccinated and boosters, if they have not already done so. With regard to testing availability and access, Sisolak said the state has finalized an order of 500,000 Flowflex rapid COVID-19 tests.
The first shipment of tests is expected to arrive at the end of the month, Sisolak said.
"We have a national surge in demand for COVID-19 testing. I have been working with the state team to meet this demand for more testing and, more importantly, build a more sustainable testing model for the future," Sisolak said. "This will ensure that as we live with COVID, the supply chain does not dictate access to Nevadans."
The governor added that already, 90 local partners have responded to the state's call for help with the distribution effort. The tests will be available at libraries, fire departments, community centers, chambers of commerce, welfare offices and more.
The state continues to work out details with regard to locations and availability of the tests. The information will be updated on the Nevada Health Response website in coming weeks, state officials said.
The governor added that this project will help relieve some strain on COVID-19 testing facilities, including newly opened sites at Sam Boyd Stadium, Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson in Clark County.
