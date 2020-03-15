LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Sunday all K-12 schools in the state will close until April 6 at least in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The schools, including all public, private and charter schools, will close Monday, March 16 in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
Today, in coordination with the Nevada Department of Education and district superintendents around Nevada, I have ordered all of the State’s K-12 schools to close for students starting tomorrow and will remain closed, at a minimum, until April 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Vqn70bM7Ej— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 15, 2020
"NV schools may not reopen until the State Chief Medical Officer evaluates the public health risk & determines when it is safe for each district to reopen. We will continue to be in contact with districts, teachers, & parents & provide updated timeline info as it becomes available," Sisolak said in a tweet.
In the Clark County School District, students were expected to start Spring Break on April 3 through April 10. In the second most populous district, Washoe County, students began their two-week break on Friday.
On Sunday, New York City, the nation's largest school district, announced it would close its schools. Los Angeles Unified, the second largest, announced earlier this week.
Clark County School District in Nevada is the fifth largest in the nation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WATCH HIS ANNOUNCEMENT BELOW:
(2) comments
Why do we cave to fear???? As a society we are weaker for this. This is now going to get worse... not the virus.. the people and the hysteria.
Overruled! lol
