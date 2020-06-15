LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said in a Monday press conference the state was not ready to move into Phase 3 yet.
The governor said when he signed the Phase 2 declaration, it extended to June 30 to allow for flexibility as data continues to be evaluated on a daily basis.
Sisolak confirmed a special session to be held in person in Carson City in 2020, a year that the Legislature is not scheduled for a regular session. The session must be held before the end of the current fiscal year, so within the next 15 days.
The governor said an additional announcement will be made by the end of June regarding the eviction moratorium, but did not elaborate what the announcement would be.
When asked whether he would consider requiring business patrons to wear masks when in public, the governor said the state is looking at "all options we might have available." He leaned on forthcoming contact tracing as a possible alternative to expanding requirements for face coverings.
"If one particular business type has got a problem, that there's a spread in that business, we might look at doing something in that area. If we come up with a situation that we can pinpoint that there's been a spread or a breakout because of a certain activity or a certain event or a certain location, those are the kind of things we can look at," he said.
Sisolak said the Gaming Control Board was doing a "tremendous job" requiring gaming employees to wear face coverings. He said the state would continue to ask customers to wear face masks on a voluntary basis.
"They’re going out of their way to encourage the customers to wear masks. They’re even offering incentives to get the customers to wear masks," Sisolak said. "We’re going to continue to pursue it as much as we can, right now, on a voluntary basis.”
Nevada's cumulative positive test rate continues to decline; however, the seven-day average positive test rate is increasing, Sisolak said. He added that the Nevada Hospitals Association has recorded a consistent increase in confirmed hospitalizations since June 5.
WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(3) comments
Are you kidding me? It's midway through June! Virus are never going away. They are a fact of life. People are already starting to put away the masks because the demonstrations exposed this lockdown as the scam that it is. Enjoy your last months in office.
File photo of the huge headed commie!
Translation into English: "Muh Constitushun!"
