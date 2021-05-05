LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak discussed the state's economic recovery on Wednesday morning.
The remarks came after the Nevada Legislature held the 2021 Economic Forum Tuesday. The forum's revised two-year revenue estimate was $586.2 million more that the forum projected in Dec. 2020.
Gov. Sisolak said the state was able to strike a balance between keeping the public healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting the state's economy. In turn, the state's finances have improved.
"The increase in revenue projections announced yesterday along with the funding the State will be receiving from the American Rescue Plan will put us in a better position to begin stabilizing the State’s fiscal situation, restoring critical services, and getting assistance to Nevadans most in need," Sisolak said.
Gov. Sisolak said part of the economic recovery was due to the successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state. As of May 4, state health officials reported that about 46% of Nevada's population 16 and older had initiated vaccination, with about 34% fully vaccinated.
Sisolak reiterated that the ongoing recovery signals that Nevada should be able to full reopen on June 1. On May 1, local jurisdictions officially took over COVID-19 mitigation.
"I know Nevadans are probably tired of having to be so resilient all the time. That’s why I want to make our State more resilient so our residents don’t have to be," Sisolak said.
The governor said the recovery would allow the state to fix previously broken systems, including the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, which continues to experience unemployment payment issues throughout the pandemic. Sisolak called on leaders to take a "thoughtful approach" to state funding.
"Families are using their paychecks to pay off their credit cards, put some money aside, and invest in repairs they had to delay over the last year. They are stabilizing their financial situations to get back to normal
"We need to take the same approach -- we need to refill our savings account, pay off our debts, and restore the difficult cuts that we suffered in areas like mental health and education," Sisolak said. "We need to bring our State back to a baseline."
