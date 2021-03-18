LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Sisolak announced Thursday that more than than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Nevada through the state and pharmacy allocations that have been reported to Nevada WebIZ.
“This milestone marks a significant moment as Nevadans fight to end the pandemic, but this milestone doesn’t happen without the individual contributions of so many,” said Governor Sisolak. “Thank you to our state and local emergency managers, the Nevada National Guard, FEMA staff on the ground in Nevada, our public health officials, and all of the health care workers vaccinating Nevadans. And thank you to all those who have chosen to be vaccinated and to all who are patiently waiting your turn and continuing the mitigation measure we know work.”
Today, I am pleased to announce that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines through state and pharmacy allocation have been administered in the State of Nevada! You can see my video addressing this milestone in our State’s vaccination efforts here: https://t.co/TvyIkCgyzK— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 18, 2021
According to a news release from the governor's office, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, 21 and 28 days apart, respectively, and 367,732 Nevadans are fully vaccinated either with the two required shots or through the one-dose Janssen vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.