LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that Nevada’s statewide mask mandate for indoor public settings would lift, effective immediately.
"Masks will no longer be required in public places, but there are still some locations where you may be asked to wear a mask," Sisolak said, regarding Emergency Directive 052.
The mask mandate will lift for all Nevadans, regardless of vaccination status. Individual businesses will be able to institute their own mask guidance if they choose. Also, the governor's office encouraged any at-risk individuals with underlying health issues to continue to wear masks to to help protect their persons.
Nevada’s mask guidance has been in lockstep with Centers for Disease Control guidance since July 2021. Counties had to show low or moderate COVID-19 transmission for two consecutive weeks in order to lift the mask mandate in that county.
As of Feb. 1, the entire state still had high COVID-19 transmission rates, according to Nevada Health Response. The CDC continues to recommend indoor masking in public settings, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with high transmission rates.
"Please be as considerate and as kind as you can possibly be," Sisolak pleaded, regarding people who still wish to wear masks. "I encourage everyone to follow your conscience... I think we're taking another step forward."
SCHOOLS
In education settings, whether public, private or charter, schools may adopt a strict mask policy, but beginning Feb. 11, they were no longer be required on a state level.
CCSD STATEMENT
"The Clark County School District welcomes Governor Sisolak’s updated directive to end the statewide mask mandate for Nevada.
Beginning at the end of the school day today, February 10, 2022, masks will no longer be required on CCSD campuses, schools, or facilities but will remain required on school buses. Because COVID-19 continues, students and employees of CCSD can make the individual choice to continue masking.
At this time, all other COVID-19 mitigation measures remain in effect."
TRANSPORTATION
On Jan. 29, the CDC ordered that masks be worn on all public transportation. The types of transport this covers includes: airplanes, trains, subways, buses, school buses, taxis, ride-shares, monorails, maritime transportation, trolleys and cable cars.
CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES
Prisoners and prison staff will not be mandated to wear masks.
FUTURE OF CASINOS
Q&A
What do you say to the doctors who say we're not ready for this step yet?
"There's a wide range of opinion on this. I have to make the decision and balance all the factors and data provided to me. I feel now is an appropriate time to move forward."
CDC guidance - requiring masks as long as transmission remains high
"The CDC guidance was put in place during the Delta variant." Sisolak said today's announcement is based on a downward trend of hospitalizations and cases.
Hospital strain
"I want to compliment our healthcare workers ... I'm hopeful that this will not create an increase in hospitalizations."
Economic recovery
"The economy has come back tremendously. I'm hopeful that businesses will continue to prosper."
Omicron and other variants
"I respect the CDC ... never say never. I'm hopeful that there won't be another variant or more severe variant... we're in a good position to drop this. Everyone wants to get back to their normal life, whatever normal is."
Schools
"Masks will not be required for staff, student or teachers starting tomorrow (2/11) morning. If a particular school board wants to go further and require masks, they are entitled to do that."
What about the CDC?
Sisolak said this deviation from CDC guidance is "not a rejection," of their advice, but an eventuality and something that he had to decide as governor.
(15) comments
Well, I guess I was wrong, y'all. The gov lifted the mask mandate. Must be worn on public transit, airport, planes, etc. Businesses have discretion to require or not require masks and hopefully, they will wisely not go down this futile road which undoubtedly will be bad for their business.
Crash sizelscum probably cut a few cars off narrowing another wreck getting to his tv appearance
Funny that the So NV 'news' outlets are all over the place. The Review Journal and the Sun say Sisolak is 'expected to drop the mask mandates'. Fox Five gives basically no info. Not trusting these so-called news sources, I wouldn't hold my breath in doing away with mandates. He's listening to the Fauci Fraud network. Hopefully I'm wrong and he gets rid of these things so we can move forward managing the sickness like other cold and flu related illnesses.
"The mandates and the jabs will last until morale improves."
News Alert! Trump pic shows President Trump has sharted threw his suit pants. Age and continuity has been brought into question.
Is he gonna Double Down on masks or Surrender?
I wonder what instructions our puppet governor received that are worthy of a press conference? Too bad we can't have a fair election and rid ourselves once and for all of these criminal liberals.
He will most likely drop the mask mandate for the unvax'd only,
Ummm....Cuz the vax'd and unvax'd can both catch and transfer Covid.
Which will make a lot of sense.
How can you tell the difference? Nobody's been branded yet.
You don't need to be branded. Here's your card.
I followz ur lojic.
Sisolak is actually a fairly conservative democrat. If you remember the election the liberals wanted Chris G to be the nominee. These elections were fair, the problem was that Trump and his fans scared the moderates away if Laxault had condemned Trump the republican party probably would have won.
Conservative democrat, that is an oxymoron statement. He's a friggin liberal. How many deaths did he cause by banning ivermectin and HCQ treatments. Mail in ballots, what a joke. It's not who votes, it's who counts the votes. Your idiot Biden said that.
I agree! Put a big dollop of Ivermectin on your head and two layers of tin foil to form a helmet; you will be safe.
People were saved using ivermectin, would you have preferred them to die?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.