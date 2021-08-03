LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak kicked off the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour from east Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The listening tour is a 75-day long event where the Governor will visit with Nevadans and hear their input on how to best use funds from the American Rescue Plan.
The state has over $6.7 billion to work with. That's the most ever allocated to the state by the federal government, according to Gov. Sisolak.
The governor said it is imperative to use this COVID-19 relief wisely.
"We have a responsibility to make sure that this money is invested deliberately and intentionally. So that we can build a better lifestyle, a better Nevada, for not just us, but for generations to come. And that's our intention to do just that," Sisolak said.
The Governor said he plans to put emphasis on helping low-income areas, many of which were hit hardest by the pandemic.
