LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a travel advisory for Nevada on Tuesday in the continued effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The advisory urges travelers or returning Nevadans to self-quarantine and monitor their health for 14 days after arriving or returning to the state.
“We know this virus does not spread on its own so we need everyone, Nevadans and travelers, to take preventive measures to help flatten the curve and protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Gov. Sisolak in an emailed media release. “Nevada will always be a welcoming spot for travelers, but out of an abundance of caution, we are asking everyone to Stay Home for Nevada, especially if you have symptoms.”
Travelers are urged to self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their trip, whichever is shorter. They should not visit any public places or come in contact with those outside of their household.
Sisolak also urged against nonessential travel, especially in places where CDC advisories have been issued. He said Nevadans who live on state borders should practive "aggressive" social distancing if they have to cross the border for essential daily matters.
The advisory does not apply to healthcare, public health, public safety, transportation, and food supply essential employees, the statement said.
As of Tuesday, there were 1,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada.
If someone travels to Nevada and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to stay in their quarantine location. If they require medical care, they're asked to contact a healthcare provider ahead of time. If they need immediate care, they're asked to call 9-1-1 and explain the symptoms.
